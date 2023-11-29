How to Watch Denver vs. Idaho on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Vandals allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pioneers sit at 116th.
- The Pioneers record 15.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Vandals give up (69.3).
- When Denver scores more than 69.3 points, it is 4-3.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Denver scored 75.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).
- In home games, the Pioneers surrendered 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than when playing on the road (79.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Denver fared better at home last season, sinking 4.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 82-75
|Mitchell Center
|11/22/2023
|Colorado Christian
|W 100-68
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
