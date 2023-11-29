If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Washington High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 29

5:00 PM MT on November 29 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheat Ridge High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29

7:00 PM MT on November 29 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29

7:00 PM MT on November 29 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver Waldorf School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Windsor High School