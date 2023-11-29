Colorado State vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Colorado State Rams (6-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-3.5)
|148.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-2.5)
|148.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado State has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Rams' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Colorado is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three Buffaloes games this season have gone over the point total.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Colorado State is 71st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (second-best).
- Colorado State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.