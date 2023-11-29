The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 53.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
  • Colorado State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 259th.
  • The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes give up (67.2).
  • When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 6-0.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams ceded 73 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 on the road.
  • At home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UMKC W 84-61 Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College W 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Creighton W 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado - Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/6/2023 Denver - Moby Arena

