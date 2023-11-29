The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.

Colorado State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 259th.

The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes give up (67.2).

When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.

The Rams ceded 73 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 on the road.

At home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule