Colorado vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Colorado State Rams (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-3.5)
|148.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-2.5)
|148.5
|-154
|+128
Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.
- Colorado State has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +9000
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +9000 moneyline odds, is 1.1%.
