The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

This season, Colorado has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 362nd.

The Buffaloes put up 16.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (66.2).

Colorado is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.

At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.

At home, Colorado drained 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

