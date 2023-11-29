The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • This season, Colorado has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 362nd.
  • The Buffaloes put up 16.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (66.2).
  • Colorado is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.
  • At home, Colorado drained 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Richmond W 64-59 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Florida State L 77-71 Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Iona W 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine - CU Events Center
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) - Barclays Center

