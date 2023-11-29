How to Watch Colorado vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- This season, Colorado has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 362nd.
- The Buffaloes put up 16.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (66.2).
- Colorado is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.2 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
- At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.
- At home, Colorado drained 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|W 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Florida State
|L 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|W 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Barclays Center
