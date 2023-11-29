Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Boulder County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor Charter Academy at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
