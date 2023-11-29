Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster High School at Standley Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
