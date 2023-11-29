Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 29

4:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster High School at Standley Lake High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 29

5:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 29

6:00 PM MT on November 29 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Skyview High School