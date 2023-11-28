Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Weld County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Gilcrest, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berthoud High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley Central High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.