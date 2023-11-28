Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring a Pac-12 team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Cal Poly Mustangs versus the USC Trojans.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston University Terriers at Colorado Buffaloes
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|Pac-12 Network
|Cal Poly Mustangs at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|Pac-12 Network
