MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MWC squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the BYU Cougars taking on the Wyoming Cowgirls.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|BYU Cougars at Wyoming Cowgirls
|8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|-
|UCSD Tritons at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at New Mexico Lobos
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|-
