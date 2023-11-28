The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 359th.

The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (87.2).

Marquette has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.

The Jaguars score only 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.5).

When Southern gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern averaged 82.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.4.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).

At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule