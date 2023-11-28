Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lake County, Colorado today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena Vista High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Leadville, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.