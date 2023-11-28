Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 28

5:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Gilcrest, CO

Gilcrest, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada West High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28

6:30 PM MT on November 28 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Creek High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy