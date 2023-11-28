Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fremont County, Colorado, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Florence, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
