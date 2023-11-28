Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Colorado today? We've got the information.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunder Ridge High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
