Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 59.7 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 64.4 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.

Colorado is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.7 points.

The 84.6 points per game the Buffaloes average are 31.1 more points than the Terriers give up (53.5).

Colorado is 6-1 when scoring more than 53.5 points.

Boston University is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 84.6 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 50.0% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.7 FG%

16.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.7 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.8 FG% Frida Formann: 13 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

13 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.2 FG% Quay Miller: 9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

