The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) welcome in the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Alabama has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Crimson Tide's five games have hit the over.

Clemson has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Oddsmakers rate Alabama much lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Clemson has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

