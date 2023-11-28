There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thunder Ridge High School at Rangeview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Brighton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Brighton, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Prairie View High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Henderson, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Regis Jesuit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Lakewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Lakewood, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Creek High School at Adams City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Commerce City, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Gilpin County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
  • Location: Black Hawk, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.