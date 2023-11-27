Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Can we expect Ross Colton lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Colton stats and insights
- In seven of 20 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
- Colton's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|13:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|7:44
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.