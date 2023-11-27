Can we expect Ross Colton lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • In seven of 20 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Colton's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 13:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 7:44 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

