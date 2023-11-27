Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Porter produced 25 points and seven rebounds in a 132-120 win against the Spurs.

In this article we will dive into Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 19.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 7.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.0 PRA -- 26.5 27.7 PR -- 25.1 26.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.2



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 15.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 26.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.3.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 108.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

The Clippers give up 24.4 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have given up 11.5 makes per contest, sixth in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 34 10 5 0 2 1 1

