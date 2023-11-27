Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Beth Eden Baptist School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pomona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pomona High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.