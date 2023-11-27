Will Jack Johnson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Should you bet on Jack Johnson to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
