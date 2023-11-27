Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in El Paso County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Pine Creek High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pine Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
