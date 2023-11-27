The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Makar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 3 0 3 25:21 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.