Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Should you wager on Bowen Byram to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Byram stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Byram has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Byram has zero points on the power play.
- Byram's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Byram recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.