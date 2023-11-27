The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at home on Monday, November 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-145) Lightning (+120) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 13-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Colorado has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 59.2% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 20 games this season.

Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Lightning Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 75 (4th) Goals 78 (2nd) 58 (11th) Goals Allowed 74 (27th) 16 (9th) Power Play Goals 25 (1st) 10 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Seven of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 75 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Avalanche have given up 58 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.