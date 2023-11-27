The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 27, with the Avalanche having won three consecutive games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 58 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 44 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 20 5 25 30 11 19 - Nathan MacKinnon 20 7 19 26 23 9 45.2% Mikko Rantanen 20 12 14 26 10 11 54.4% Valeri Nichushkin 20 9 10 19 8 7 33.3% Devon Toews 20 3 9 12 12 14 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.5 goals per game (74 in total), 27th in the league.

With 78 goals (3.7 per game), the Lightning have the league's second-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players