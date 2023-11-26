Samaje Perine was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Perine's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Perine has season stats which include 118 rushing yards on 29 carries (4.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 32 receptions on 36 targets for 326 yards.

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Broncos have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 29 118 0 4.1 36 32 326 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0

