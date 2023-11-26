Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are conceding the fewest passing yards in the league, 143.7 per game.

Wilson has thrown for 2,065 yards (206.5 yards per game) this season while completing 69% of his throws for 19 touchdowns and four picks. With his legs, Wilson has tacked on 232 yards on 42 carries, averaging 23.2 yards rushing per game.

Wilson vs. the Browns

Wilson vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed one opposing player to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Browns have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Browns this season.

The 143.7 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the best pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Browns have given up nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 193.5 (-115)

193.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has topped his passing yards prop total in three games this season, or 30.0%.

The Broncos pass on 54.6% of their plays and run on 45.4%. They are 19th in NFL play in points scored.

With 297 attempts for 2,065 passing yards, Wilson is 18th in league action with 7 yards per attempt.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all 10 games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 95.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (19).

Wilson has passed 47 times out of his 297 total attempts while in the red zone (53.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-35 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 24-for-29 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-19 / 114 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 13-for-22 / 95 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

