You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 30.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 2.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Sunday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Sunday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +116)
  • Sunday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 18.5. That is 1.6 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.
  • He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)
  • Sunday's prop bet for Aaron Gordon is 15.5 points, 2.4 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).
  • Gordon has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • Gordon's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Sunday over/under.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 19 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Sunday.
  • He has grabbed 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +114)
  • The 17 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (17.5).
  • He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

