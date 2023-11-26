The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW. The point total is 228.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -11.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In four of 16 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 points.

Denver has an average point total of 220.4 in its matchups this year, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 5-11-0 this season.

This season, Denver has won 10 out of the 16 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 86.7% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 25% 111.9 221.8 108.6 231.4 222.8 Spurs 10 62.5% 109.9 221.8 122.8 231.4 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, over their last 10 contests.

Four of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in seven opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered one time in nine opportunities in away games.

The 111.9 points per game the Nuggets record are 10.9 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.8).

Denver has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Nuggets and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-11 0-0 5-11 Spurs 6-10 0-0 11-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Spurs Point Insights

Nuggets Spurs 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-7 108.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.