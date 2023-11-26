The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will look to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

ALT and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 121 - Spurs 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 11.5)

Nuggets (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-15.5)

Nuggets (-15.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Nuggets have covered the spread less often than the Spurs this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-11-0, compared to the 6-10-0 mark of the Spurs.

Denver's games have gone over the total 31.2% of the time this season (five out of 16), less often than San Antonio's games have (11 out of 16).

The Nuggets have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-6) this season, higher than the .133 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 111.9 points per game on offense, the Nuggets are 20th in the NBA. On defense, they surrender 108.6 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With 44.1 boards per game, Denver is 16th in the NBA. It cedes 42.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.5 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

Denver ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA with 11.4 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.