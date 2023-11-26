The San Antonio Spurs (3-13), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena, will attempt to turn around an 11-game losing streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (10-6). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Spurs matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

ALT and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-11.5) 228.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-11.5) 229 -720 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 111.9 points per game to rank 20th in the league while giving up 108.6 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -207 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.9 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per contest (28th in league).

These teams average 221.8 points per game combined, 6.7 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 231.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

San Antonio has compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.