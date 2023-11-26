How to Watch the Northern Colorado vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) face the Boston University Terriers (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up an average of 59.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bears allow.
- The Bears record 71.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 53.8 the Terriers allow.
- Northern Colorado is 2-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.
- Boston University has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Bears shoot 45.9% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
Northern Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 72-59
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 82-70
|Baxter Arena
|11/20/2023
|North Dakota State
|L 67-60
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/26/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
