The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) face the Boston University Terriers (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

Northern Colorado vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up an average of 59.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bears allow.

The Bears record 71.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 53.8 the Terriers allow.

Northern Colorado is 2-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

Boston University has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Bears shoot 45.9% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.

