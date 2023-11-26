When Marvin Mims hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 12 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims has caught 13 balls (on 18 targets) for 258 yards (25.8 per game) and one score this year.

Mims, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0

