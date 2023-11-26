When the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Javonte Williams hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Denver's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 122 times for 473 yards (52.6 per game).

Williams has added 23 catches for 125 yards (13.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown in nine games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0

