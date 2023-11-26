Will Dwayne Washington Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Take a look at Dwayne Washington's stats on this page.
Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Broncos this week:
- Samaje Perine (LP/knee): 29 Rush Att; 118 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 32 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Washington 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Washington Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
