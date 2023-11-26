The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) are favored (-3.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Pioneers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-Commerce -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played three games this season that ended with a point total over 155.5 points.

Denver has a 167.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 12.3 more points than this game's point total.

Denver are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Pioneers have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 1 16.7% 69.1 156.4 74.4 154.9 141.5 Denver 3 75% 87.3 156.4 80.5 154.9 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers' 87.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 74.4 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.4 points, Denver is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-3-0 1-0 2-4-0 Denver 1-3-0 0-2 3-1-0

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce Denver 5-5 Home Record 9-5 7-12 Away Record 4-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.