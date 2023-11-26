The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) will face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
181st 71.6 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.1 314th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 4.5 358th
81st 14.4 Assists 11.3 313th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.5 344th

