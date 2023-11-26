Sunday's contest features the Denver Pioneers (3-3) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) matching up at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 78-76 win for Denver according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-2.0)

Denver (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Denver is 1-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lions are 2-4-0 and the Pioneers are 3-1-0.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 80.5 per outing (330th in college basketball).

Denver averages 35.3 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Denver connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) while shooting 37.6% from deep (63rd in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 32.6%.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pioneers commit 8.3 per game (18th in college basketball) and force 9.2 (337th in college basketball).

