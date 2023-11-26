The Denver Pioneers (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

  • This season, Denver has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 60th.
  • The Pioneers put up 12.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Lions give up (74.4).
  • Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Denver averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
  • The Pioneers gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.
  • At home, Denver made 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 77-74 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 @ South Alabama L 82-75 Mitchell Center
11/22/2023 Colorado Christian W 100-68 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado College - Hamilton Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.