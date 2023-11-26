The Denver Pioneers (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

This season, Denver has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 60th.

The Pioneers put up 12.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Lions give up (74.4).

Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Denver averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.

The Pioneers gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.

At home, Denver made 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule