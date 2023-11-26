How to Watch Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- UMKC vs Middle Tennessee (11:00 AM ET | November 26)
- Eastern Michigan vs North Dakota (1:00 PM ET | November 26)
- Air Force vs South Dakota (1:30 PM ET | November 26)
Denver Stats Insights
- This season, Denver has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 60th.
- The Pioneers put up 12.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Lions give up (74.4).
- Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Denver averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
- The Pioneers gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.
- At home, Denver made 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 77-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 82-75
|Mitchell Center
|11/22/2023
|Colorado Christian
|W 100-68
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
