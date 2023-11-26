Colorado vs. Iona November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (1-1) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Iona Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Colorado vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|76
|74th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
