The Colorado State Rams (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the San Francisco Dons (2-4) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Rams score an average of 77.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.7 the Dons allow to opponents.

Colorado State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

San Francisco has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.

The Dons score 68.3 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 47.3 the Rams give up.

When San Francisco puts up more than 47.3 points, it is 2-4.

Colorado State is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Dons are shooting 39.6% from the field, 10% higher than the Rams concede.

The Rams make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Dons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado State Schedule