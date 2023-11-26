Sunday's game features the Colorado State Rams (4-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-4) facing off at Chase Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 26.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Rams earned a 92-56 victory over South Dakota Mines.

Colorado State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Colorado State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 69, San Francisco 55

Colorado State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game last season with a +261 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and gave up 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

In MWC action, Colorado State averaged 2.9 fewer points (69.4) than overall (72.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Rams put up 75.2 points per game last season, 4.9 more than they averaged away (70.3).

Colorado State conceded 61.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.

