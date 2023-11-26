The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) face the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • Colorado is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 321st.
  • The Buffaloes score 82.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 75.6 the Gaels allow.
  • Colorado has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.5.
  • Colorado sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Milwaukee W 106-79 CU Events Center
11/20/2023 Richmond W 64-59 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Florida State L 77-71 Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Iona - CU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine - CU Events Center

