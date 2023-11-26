How to Watch Colorado vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 26
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) face the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Colorado is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 321st.
- The Buffaloes score 82.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 75.6 the Gaels allow.
- Colorado has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.5.
- Colorado sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|W 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Florida State
|L 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|CU Events Center
