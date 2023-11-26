The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) face the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Colorado is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 321st.

The Buffaloes score 82.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 75.6 the Gaels allow.

Colorado has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.5.

Colorado sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

