The Denver Broncos (5-5), winners of four games in a row, host the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Broncos and Browns can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 1.5 36 -125 +105

Broncos vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Denver has an average total of 44.6 in their contests this year, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread three times this season (3-6-1).

The Broncos are 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

Denver has a record of 2-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (40%).

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have played five games this season that have had more than 36 combined points scored.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 38.7-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Browns have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Broncos vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.7 19 26.8 27 44.6 7 10 Browns 22.7 17 18 4 38.7 5 10

Broncos vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three contests.

Denver has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

The Broncos have been outscored by 51 points this season (5.1 per game), while the Browns have put up 47 more points than their opponents (4.7 per game).

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread in its past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

The Browns have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Broncos have a -51-point negative scoring differential on the season (-5.1 per game). The Browns have outscored opponents by 47 points on the season (4.7 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42.8 47.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 22.8 27.3 ATS Record 3-6-1 2-4-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.7 38.6 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.5 ATS Record 7-3-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-1 0-5-1 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

