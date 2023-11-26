Broncos vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
A projected tight battle will see the Denver Broncos (5-5) hit the gridiron as 1.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are riding winning streaks, with Denver on a four-game run and Cleveland winners of three in a row. An over/under of 36 points has been set for this matchup.
Before the Broncos square off against the Browns, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Browns' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-1.5)
|36
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-1.5)
|35.5
|-122
|+104
Denver vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: FOX
Broncos vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Denver is 3-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-4-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Denver games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).
- Cleveland's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-3-0.
- The Browns' ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.
- There have been four Cleveland games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.5 (-115)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-111)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|52.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Russell Wilson
|197.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+185)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
