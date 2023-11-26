The Air Force Falcons (5-2) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 133.5 in the matchup.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 133.5 points twice this season (in six games).

Air Force has an average point total of 129.3 in its contests this year, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Air Force has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Falcons have a record of 4-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Air Force.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 2 33.3% 67.4 152.6 61.9 132.9 133.3 South Dakota 2 66.7% 85.2 152.6 71 132.9 151.8

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The 67.4 points per game the Falcons record are the same as the Coyotes allow.

When Air Force puts up more than 71 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-4-0 2-3 2-4-0 South Dakota 1-2-0 0-1 2-1-0

Air Force vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force South Dakota 10-9 Home Record 8-6 4-8 Away Record 2-11 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

