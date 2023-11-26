The South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) will meet the Air Force Falcons (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Information

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Air Force vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 66.9 300th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 67.1 86th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 27.1 358th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 39th 8.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.3 35th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

